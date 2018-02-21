Wake Forest Keeps Pittsburgh Winless In ACC 63-57

Bryant Crawford scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Wake Forest battled to a 63-57 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Bryant Crawford scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Wake Forest battled to a 63-57 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.



Wake Forest guards Brandon Childress and Keyshawn Woods each made a pair of late free throws and Jared Wilson-Frame had a dunk rattle off the rim for Pitt with under 10 seconds to play.



Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) nearly doubled up Pitt in the paint with a 30-16 scoring advantage. Doral Moore led the way with nine rebounds and 13 points. Crawford shot 5 of 10 from the field and also added six rebounds and four assists.



Pitt (8-21, 0-16) has relied on outside shooting for much of the season and that caused problems in the second half, going 8 of 28 (29 percent) from the floor. Jared Wilson-Frame and Marcus Carr each scored 11 points for the Panthers.



BIG PICTURE



Wake Forest: Crawford was coming off a career-high 29 points against North Carolina State, and had averaged 21.6 points per game over his last five contests. He continued his dominance despite being held to four points in the first half.



Pitt: The Panthers' search for a conference win continues, despite yet another close finish. Pitt lost to Florida State on Sunday after trailing by three with under four minutes to play and has three single-digit losses in conference play.



UP NEXT



Wake Forest will wrap up its home schedule against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Demon Deacons have lost five straight games against the Fighting Irish.



Pitt hosts No. 1 Virginia on Saturday. The Panthers last hosted the top-ranked team in 2014, when they lost to Syracuse. Pitt is 1-1 all-time against the No. 1 team at the Petersen Events Center.



