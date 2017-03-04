Wake Forest Overcomes Virginia Tech With An 89-84 Win

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Bryant Crawford (13), guard Keyshawn Woods (1), and forward Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) react from the bench during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. (Photo: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Bryant Crawford scored 26 points and Austin Arians added 15 and Wake Forest rallied to beat Virginia Tech 89-84 on Saturday.



Virginia Tech squandered multiple double digit leads. After outshooting Wake Forest by a 2-to-1 ratio early on, the Hokies hit a flat spot midway through the first half before catching a second wind.



A Hokies lead that had been whittled to 3 swelled to 11 with five minutes remaining before halftime, but Wake Forest battled back again and the Hokies led 47-42 at the break.



Wake Forest (18-12, 9-9 ACC) forward John Collins came into the contest having scored 20 points or more in 12 straight contests but picked up three fouls before halftime and was scoreless in the first half. Collins scored 13 after the break to help the Deacons rally.



On Senior Day, Zach LeDay had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech (21-9, 10-8). Fellow senior Seth Allen chipped in with 20.

Copyright 2017 WFMY