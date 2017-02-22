Wake Forest Rallies From 19 Down, Beats Pitt 63-59

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- John Collins tipped in a rebound with 18.8 seconds left, and Wake Forest rallied from 19 points down to beat Pittsburgh 63-59 on Wednesday night.
Collins finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the Demon Deacons (16-12, 7-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) claim a most improbable victory and avoid a loss that would have certainly crushed their NCAA Tournament bubble hopes.
Michael Young scored 24 points and Jamel Artis added 11 for the Panthers (15-13, 4-11), who had the ball with less than 30 seconds left in a tie game.
Collins stole the ball from Artis on the wing, and after Bryant Crawford brought the ball downcourt and missed a layup, Collins tipped it in for the lead.
