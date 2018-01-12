WFMY
Close

Wake Forest vs. Duke, NFL Playoffs, More NCAA Hoops on WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:44 PM. EST January 12, 2018

Catch college hoops and NFL playoffs this weekend on WFMY News 2/CBS. Wake Forest takes on Duke at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Florida-Ole Miss game can be found on our digital channel 2-3 and starts at 1 p.m. 

SATURDAY 1/13/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- Wake Forest vs. Duke
    • 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Basketball Today on 2-3 channel 
    • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Florida vs. Ole Miss on 2-3 channel
  • 2:00 p.m. -- Florida vs. Ole Miss will join in progress after the Wake Forest-Duke game. 
  • 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
  • 5:30 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune 
  • 7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
  • 8:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Tennessee vs. New England
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

SUNDAY 1/14/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
  • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
  • 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Northwestern vs. Indiana
  • 6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Wisdom of the Crowd
  • 9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary 
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
  • 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories