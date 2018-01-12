Wake Forest vs. Duke, NFL Playoffs, More NCAA Hoops on WFMY News 2

Catch college hoops and NFL playoffs this weekend on WFMY News 2/CBS. Wake Forest takes on Duke at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Florida-Ole Miss game can be found on our digital channel 2-3 and starts at 1 p.m.
SATURDAY 1/13/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- Wake Forest vs. Duke
- 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Basketball Today on 2-3 channel
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Florida vs. Ole Miss on 2-3 channel
- 2:00 p.m. -- Florida vs. Ole Miss will join in progress after the Wake Forest-Duke game.
- 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
- 5:30 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
- 8:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Tennessee vs. New England
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
SUNDAY 1/14/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
- 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Northwestern vs. Indiana
- 6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
- 8:00 p.m. -- Wisdom of the Crowd
- 9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
- 10:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
