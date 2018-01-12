Wake Forest vs. Duke, NFL Playoffs, More NCAA Hoops on WFMY News 2

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

Catch college hoops and NFL playoffs this weekend on WFMY News 2/CBS. Wake Forest takes on Duke at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Florida-Ole Miss game can be found on our digital channel 2-3 and starts at 1 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/13/18

12:00 p.m. -- Wake Forest vs. Duke 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Basketball Today on 2-3 channel 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Florida vs. Ole Miss on 2-3 channel

2:00 p.m. -- Florida vs. Ole Miss will join in progress after the Wake Forest-Duke game.

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming

5:30 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today

8:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Tennessee vs. New England

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

SUNDAY 1/14/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL: Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Northwestern vs. Indiana

6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Wisdom of the Crowd

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

