Wake Forest Women Earn No. 9 Seed In ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- With the 2016-17 regular season complete, Wake Forest has earned the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, as announced by the conference office after the completion of regular season play Sunday afternoon.

The Demon Deacons will take on eighth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, March 2, inside the the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. Wake Forest earned its highest seed since the 2012 tournament (No. 7 seed) behind a 15-14 overall record and a 6-10 mark in ACC play. Wake Forest is the only team in the ACC to have won a game in the tournament in each of the last eight years. Last season, the 10th-seeded Deacs defeated Clemson, 73-58, in the opening round.

Thursday will mark the second time this season that the Demon Deacons and Cavaliers have met. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Deacs traveled to Charlottesville and battled Virginia to overtime, ultimately falling 60-57. Ariel Stephenson scored a game-high 21 points while Elisa Penna added 10 points. Milan Quinn nearly recorded a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

Virginia earned the eight seed in the tournament after posting a 7-9 record in ACC play and compiling an 18-11 overall record. Breyana Mason leads the Cavaliers into the tournament, averaging a team-best 10.1 points per game.

This year's tournament will mark the first time the tournament has been held in Conway. The 2017 ACC Tournament will be the 40th in the league history. Wake Forest has participated in all 39 tournaments in league history and has reached the semifinals on three occasions, most recently in 2012 when the Deacs lost to third-seeded Maryland.

