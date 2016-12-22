Wake Gets By LSU 110-76 On Mitoglou's Career Night

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) goes up for a shot in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Dinos Mitoglou had career highs of 28 points and eight 3-pointers, and Wake Forest routed LSU 110-76 on Thursday night.

Bryant Crawford added 20 points and 11 assists, and John Collins and Austin Arians each scored 15 for the Demon Deacons (9-3), who hit a season-high 16 3s.

They never trailed, shot 73.5 percent in the second half and made 13 of their first 15 shots of the half - including all seven 3s they tried during that span - while outscoring LSU 34-11 during its first 8 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Antonio Blakeney had 21 points for the Tigers (8-3). Craig Victor II, who had double-doubles in each of his last two games, finished with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting while Duop Reath, who was coming off consecutive 20-point games, was held to 12.

