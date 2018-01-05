Wake's Bakero Wins 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jon Bakero (7) scores a goal during the first half against the Denver Pioneers at BBVA Compass Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. LOUIS – Wake Forest senior Jon Bakero won the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded by the Missouri Athletic Club to the top collegiate soccer player, on Friday night.

Bakero becomes the second-straight and third-ever Demon Deacon to win the award, joining Ian Harkes (2016) and Marcus Tracy (2008).

The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball awarded annually since 1967, honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on voting conducted by NCAA Division I coaches.

Bakero claimed the honor over finalists Tomas Hilliard-Arce of Stanford and Grant Lillard of Indiana.

"I couldn't be more excited for Jon to win the MAC Hermann Trophy," head coach Bobby Muuss said. "It's the most prestigious award in college soccer and he repeatedly showed that he was the best in the country. He has been a model representative of Wake Forest soccer both on and off the field, and we're absolutely elated for him and his family."

This season, Bakero was the top offensive player on the top offense in the nation. The senior captain led the country with 46 points on 16 goals and 14 assists, pacing a Deacon offense which ranked atop the nation with 58 goals and 66 assists.

The Sitges, Spain native wraps up his collegiate career with 37 goals, 26 assists and 100 points, all marks which rank in the top 10 in program history. He became just the third Deacon to reach the 100-point plateau.

"I want to thank Coach Muuss and my mom for being here, my dad and sister watching from home, and my girlfriend Ally for being here," Bakero said upon receiving the award. "I'm just very thankful for everyone who helped me get here."

Bakero previously won the Senior CLASS Award, was a first team All-American in voting by the United Soccer Coaches and voted as the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Stanford's Andi Sullivan won the women's honor, beating out UCLA's Jessie Fleming and South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill. U.S. Soccer star Carli Lloyd was also in attendance to present the trophies.

Copyright 2017 WFMY