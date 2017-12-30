Week 17 Preview: Panthers' Season Finale In Atlanta

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. The Panthers defeat the Jaguars 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA -- The Carolina Panthers are on the road for their regular season finale against the division rival Falcons Sunday.

The Panthers and Falcons kickoff at 4:25 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a look at some of the game notes:

Carolina Panthers Notes

Panthers clinched playoff berth for 4th time in past 5 years & can clinch NFC South with win & New Orleans loss.

Quarterback Cam Newton had game-winning two yard rushing touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in Week 16. Leads NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (695) & ties for 1st in rushing touchdowns (six). Has 4 rushing touchdowns in his last six games at Atlanta.

Running back Jonathan Stewart aims for 4th game in a row on the road with a rushing touchdown.

Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey had 94 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 28 receiving) and a rushing touchdownvin last game against Atlanta. Ties for lead among NFL rookies in receptions (75) & ranks 4th in scrimmage yards (1,032) and touchdowns (7). His 75 catches & 1,032 scrimmage yards are franchise rookie records.

Wide receiver Devin Funchess has 168 receiving yards (84 per game) and a touchdown catch in his past two games on the road. Led team with 86 receiving yards in last game against Atlanta.

Tight end Greg Olsen had a touchdown catch in his last game at Atlanta. Since 2013, he ranks second among NFL tight ends with 4,182 receiving yards.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly aims for his third game in a row against Atlanta with 10+ tackles. Has 55 tackles (9.2 per game), two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in his past six games on the road.

Defensive end Julius Peppers has five sacks and a forced fumble in his past six games on the road. Had a sack in his last game at Atlanta (10/30/16 with Green Bay).

Defensive end Mario Addison had a sack in last meeting. Aims for his sixth game in a row on the road and his third in a row against Atlanta with a sack. Peppers (11) and Addison (10.5) are the only pair of NFC teammates with 10+ sacks each.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his past three games.

Safety Kurt Coleman aims for his third game in a row with 10+ tackles. Had ten tackles in last meeting.

Atlanta Falcons Notes

The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with win or a Seattle loss.

Quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns for a 95.6 rating in last game against Carolina. He has 1,399 pass yards (349.8 per game) and nine touchdowns vs. two interceptions for a 121.6 rating in his past four games against Carolina. He has 300+ pass yards & 100+ rating in seven of his past eight home games against the division.

Running back Devonta Freeman has 332 scrimmage yards (110.7 per game) and three rushing touchdowns in his past three home games against the division. He aims for his fourth in a row at home against the division with a rushing touchdown. He aims for his third game in row at home against Carolina with a rushing touchdown.

Running back Tevin Coleman has four rushing touchdowns in his past five games at home. He aims for his third in a row against Carolina with a touchdown. He had a touchdown catch in Week 16.

Wide receiver Julio Jones ranks third in the NFL with 1,364 receiving yards. He has 31 receptions for 656 yards (164 per game) and two touchdowns in his past four games against Carolina. He aims for his third in a row at home against Carolina with 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown. He has 813 receiving yards (162.2 per game) and five receiving touchdowns in his past five games at home against the NFC South.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu had a touchdown catch in last game against Carolina. He has 3 receiving touchdowns in his past five home games against the division.

Linebacker Deion Jones is the only NFL player with 125+ tackles (128) and 3+ interceptions (3). He has 32 tackles and two interceptions in his past three games. He aims for his third game in a row against Carolina with 11+ tackles.

Safety Keanu Neal leads NFC safeties with 109 tackles. He had eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his last game against Carolina.

Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. has three sacks and a forced fumble in five career games against Carolina.

Cornerback Robert Alford had two interceptions, including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and three passes defensed in his last home game against Carolina.

