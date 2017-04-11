Wesleyan Christian Alum Wil Myers Hits For Cycle As Padres Beats Rockies 5-3

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

DENVER - Wil Myers hit a leadoff triple in the eighth inning to complete the first cycle of his career, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night.

Myers singled in the first, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth to help the Padres win for the third time in four games. Matt Kemp had the only other cycle in San Diego history on Aug. 14, 2015, also at Coors Field.

Hunter Renfroe also homered for the Padres. Miguel Diaz (1-0) and five other pitchers combined to keep Colorado in check.

DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds homered for the Rockies.

Jarred Cosart started for San Diego in place of Trevor Cahill, who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Cosart was solid for four innings, holding the Rockies without a run and inducing three double plays to get out of jams.

