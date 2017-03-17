WFMY
West Virginia Beats Elon 75-62 In Women's Tournament

AP/WFMY News 2 , WFMY 4:34 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, M.D.  --  Tynice Martin scored 26 points, Katrina Pardee made a pair of pivotal 3-pointers and West Virginia pulled away to a 75-62 victory over Elon on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
 
The sixth-seeded Mountaineers (24-10) will next face Maryland on the Terrapins' home floor Sunday.
 
Coming off a stunning 77-66 win over second-ranked Baylor in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament, West Virginia couldn't shake Elon (27-7) until the fourth quarter.
 
With the score 53-all, Lanay Montgomery hit a short jumper, Martin made two free throws and Pardee buried a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to make it 60-53.
 
After a timeout by Elon, Malaya Johnson missed a 3-pointer for the Phoenix and Pardee connected again from beyond the arc for a 10-point cushion with 5:19 left.
 

Elon Women's Basketball Team In NCAA Tournament after CAA Title Win

