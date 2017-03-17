West Virginia Beats Elon 75-62 In Women's Tournament

Elon University basketball logo.

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. -- Tynice Martin scored 26 points, Katrina Pardee made a pair of pivotal 3-pointers and West Virginia pulled away to a 75-62 victory over Elon on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Mountaineers (24-10) will next face Maryland on the Terrapins' home floor Sunday.

Coming off a stunning 77-66 win over second-ranked Baylor in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament, West Virginia couldn't shake Elon (27-7) until the fourth quarter.

With the score 53-all, Lanay Montgomery hit a short jumper, Martin made two free throws and Pardee buried a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to make it 60-53.

After a timeout by Elon, Malaya Johnson missed a 3-pointer for the Phoenix and Pardee connected again from beyond the arc for a 10-point cushion with 5:19 left.

Copyright 2017 WFMY