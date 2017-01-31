WFMY News 2 attempts half court shots (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's one of the most viral moments of the 2016-17 UNC basketball season and it has nothing to do with Roy Williams or a player.

11-year-old Asher Lucas drained three half-court shots during halftime of a UNC men's basketball game. The youngster looked like it was nothing. I repeat he hit three half-court shots in a row in a span of 48 seconds. It's insane. Watch it here:

Young Asher inspired us here at WFMY News 2 to see if we could hit a half-court (47 feet) shot..

WARNING: We're pretty pathetic so go easy on us!

Congratulations to our Digital Producer, Ryan Bisesi, the only one to drain the shot!





