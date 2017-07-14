WFMY Proves Hitting A Baseball Is Harder Than It Looks

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright and Luke Lyddon try to hit home runs with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge dominated on his way to winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby, so WFMY News 2 wanted to find out just how hard it is to hit like a pro.

WFMY's Patrick Wright and Luke Lyddon had their own Home Run Derby at First National Bank Field, the home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Grasshoppers manager Todd Pratt threw the pitches, and said hitting a baseball is harder than it looks.

"These kids [the players] have been doing it since they were 4 or 5 years old, so it takes years and years to learn how to hit," Pratt said, "I think they'd [Patrick and Luke] better stick to their day jobs."

You can watch Patrick and Luke's attempts in the above video.

