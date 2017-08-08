WFMY
Close

WFMY's Patrick Wright Plays Phil Ford In Pop-A-Shot

WFMY's Patrick Wright Takes On Phil Ford In Basketball

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:48 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

GREENSBORO -- North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford was in the Triad for a fundraiser Tuesday, but he had time for a friendly competition as well. 

Ford was helping Greensboro Police raise money for schools supplies at LeBauer Park. 

READ MORE: UNC Legend Phil Ford Shoots Hoops In Greensboro

The goal was to make a thousand buckets on the Pop-A-Shot machine to raise a thousand dollars for supplies. 

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright decided to challenge Ford to a shootout. You can see how it went in the above video. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories