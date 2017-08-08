WFMY's Patrick Wright Plays Phil Ford In Pop-A-Shot

Phil Ford and WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright compete in a Pop-A-Shot Shootout. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO -- North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford was in the Triad for a fundraiser Tuesday, but he had time for a friendly competition as well.

Ford was helping Greensboro Police raise money for schools supplies at LeBauer Park.

The goal was to make a thousand buckets on the Pop-A-Shot machine to raise a thousand dollars for supplies.

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright decided to challenge Ford to a shootout. You can see how it went in the above video.

