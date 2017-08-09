What's Better Than Ferrari Race Cars? IMSA Championship Preview

Race cars at World of Beer ahead of IMSA Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One word – Ferrari! That’s right, these race cars are what dreams are made of!

Pro Driver, Mike Skeen, made a stop Wednesday night at the World of Beer in Greensboro.

Skeen signed autographs with race fans while talking about the action coming to the

VIRginia International Raceway later this month.

Skeen along with other drivers will rev it up for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The event takes place, August 25-27 at the iconic track located on the North Carolina, Virginia border.

The track itself features 17 turns, 130 feet of elevation changes, and race drivers reaching speeds up to 190 miles per hour.

The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty will be there to serve as Grand Marshal for the Michelin GT Challenge. Petty will also be sign autographs and take pictures throughout the day.

The race weekend will also feature:

• Biscuitville Grand Prix is a two-hour race for the IMSA-sanctioned Continental Tire Challenge, showcasing the latest in American-made and imported high performance sports cars, coupes and sedans straight from the dealer showroom floor. The races include both the Grand Sport (GS) and Street Tuner (ST) classes.

• Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is the world’s fastest one-make series. It is returning to the North American circuit for its fourth year where point leaders will also be invited to participate in the Super Trofeo World Final later in the year. The VIR race weekend includes rounds seven and eight.

• Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama is entering its 13th season in 2017. Semi- and aspiring professional drivers compete in one of the largest of Porsche’s 20 single-make Cup Challenge series in the world.

• F4 U.S. Championship by Honda is a modern, open-wheel race that is a competitive, exciting and affordable series for participants. It is sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, and is designed to support North American drivers entering international open-wheel racing.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

It will also include testing, qualifying, car corrals, driver autograph sessions, Michelin hot lap ride alongs, a skydiver performance, Monster Energy BMX demonstration shows and more.



© 2017 WFMY-TV