Wilkins, Wood & Munford Lead Swarm To Win Over 87ers

Greensboro---Four of the Greensboro Swarm’s starters finished in double figures while center Mike Tobey notched 18 points off the bench in the Swarm’s 115-108 win over the Delaware 87ers. In front of a sold out crowd at the Fieldhouse, the Swarm led the entire game and shot 54.3 percent from the field in the victory.

Despite the matchup being the second game of a back-to-back, the Swarm came out hot in the first quarter, outscoring the 87ers 33-16 on 66.7 percent shooting and grabbing 15 boards. Delaware would respond late in the second quarter and close Greensboro’s lead to just three, 54-51, heading into the break. The second half would be a back and forth battle, but the Swarm would quickly respond anytime the 87ers pulled within a possession of taking over the lead.

Three of the Swarms starters had 20-plus performances in the win. Greensboro was led by forward Damien Wilkins who notched a new personal season-high with 22 points while also adding three rebounds and three assists. Guard Xavier Munford meanwhile recorded 21 points, eight assists and five boards marking the thirteenth time this season he has scored 20 or more points. Forward Christian Wood, on assignment from the Charlotte Hornets, recorded his third straight double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds, nine of those rebounds coming in the first quarter alone.

The 87ers meanwhile were led by a double-double performance from center Shawn Long who notched 29 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Forward James Webb III also had a double-double night with 12 points and 10 boards while guard Cat Barber added 22 points.

The Swarm have now improved to 7-17 on the season and beginning tomorrow hit the road for the rest of January. The team heads west to face off against the Iowa Energy on Sunday before traveling to Toronto for the NBA D-League showcase.

