Winston-Salem Native Giles Going Pro After 1 Season At Duke

Dec 19, 2016; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) drives the ball against Tennessee State Tigers forward Ken'Darrius Hamilton (4) in the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This is the first time that Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) has played in a game this season. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Dolejs, Mark Dolejs)

DURHAM - Duke freshman forward Harry Giles will enter the NBA draft.

Giles, a Winston-Salem native, is the 11th Duke freshman to enter the draft. Last week, teammate Jayson Tatum announced he was turning pro after his freshman season.

“With his uplifting personality and love for the game, Harry Giles has been a joy to coach,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He is only beginning to scratch the surface of how good he can be on the basketball court. Harry has an exciting NBA future ahead of him and we are here to fully support him as a member of our brotherhood.”

Giles played in 26 games for the Blue Devils, making six starts and being part of Duke’s first sub group in 10 games. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting .577 from the field.

During his prep career, Giles played at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point for three years before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.



