Winston-Salem Open Announces 2017 Playing Field

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 12, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University announced today the playing field for the 2017 tournament, which will be held August 19 through 26 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex adjacent to BB&T Field. The field of competitors announced thus far will occupy 38 of the slots in the tournament’s 48-player singles draw.

In addition to previously announced John Isner and Steve Johnson, both Americans, this year's field also includes a number of other Winston-Salem Open fan favorites, including Sam Querry, Roberto Bautista Agut, and 2016 champion Pablo Carreno Busta. The Top 16 players currently slated to compete in the Winston-Salem Open are ranked among the top 50 in the world.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Open also confirmed that John Isner’s first match in the tournament will be Tuesday evening, August 22 at 7 p.m.

“Our playing field this year is one of the strongest in the history of the Winston-Salem Open. We have three players coming – Sam Querrey, Kevin Anderson and Roberto Bautista Agut – who recently made it on the incredible journey to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon,” Winston-Salem Open tournament director Bill Oakes said. “Two other players – Hyeon Chung and Danill Medvedev are in the Top 5 for the Race to Milan, a year end ATP event for the top players in the world who are under 21. Chung and Medvedev definitely will be exciting players to watch in Winston-Salem next month.”

“World-class players like John Isner, Gilles Simon, Pablo Cuevas, and last year’s tournament champion Pablo Carreno Busta love coming to Winston-Salem because of the warm hospitality and enthusiastic fan support that our city offers,” Oakes said. “Many of the players have developed a loyal local fan base. It’s part of the fun to go to the tournament and cheer on your favorite players, including some of our returning past finalists in Julien Benneteau and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.”

The remaining 10 spots in the field will be determined in August. Of those 10 spots, four of them will come via wild card entries. Previous wild card participants have included Andy Roddick, Tomas Berdych and Ryan Harrison. Additionally, there will be an additional field of 16 doubles teams to be named closer to the tournament.



“Of course fans want to cheer on the American players. This year’s tournament field includes five American players: Ryan Harrison, John Isner, Steve Johnson, Donald Young and Sam Querrey, who is playing today in the Quarter Finals at Wimbledon,” Oakes added. “We will fill the remaining slots with other incredible players and look forward to having another blockbuster tournament in just a few weeks.”



Joining the playing field at the Winston-Salem Open will be Andy Roddick, James Blake, Mardy Fish and Michael Chang who will compete as part of the PowerShares Series, which is returning to the Wake Forest Tennis Complex for the second year in a row. Roddick, Blake, Fish and Chang will play competitively on Day Two of the tournament at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. Each PowerShares event features two one-set semifinal matches and a one-set championship match. Winston-Salem is one of 12 cities that will host an event on the PowerShares circuit this year.

