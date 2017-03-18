Wisconsin Stuns Villanova, Gets Biggest Upset of March Madness

Wisconsin beats overall #1 seed and defending champions Villanova in 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament (Photo: USA TODAY)

Wisconsin pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA tournament by knocking out defending national champion Villanova, 65-62, in the second round to reach the Sweet 16.

The Badgers, a questionable No. 8 seed, fed off their veterans who had been to two Final Fours and now two Sweet 16s — Nigel Hayes (19 points) and Bronson Koenig (17 points), who was in foul trouble down the stretch.

Villanova was led by freshman Donte DiVincenzo with 15 points in the loss. DiVincenzo made a crucial steal with less than 40 seconds remaining and split a pair of free-throws to knot the game at 62-all. But Hayes scored on a reverse lay-up with 14 seconds left for the go-ahead bucket. And national player of the year candidate Josh Hart couldn't convert on the next possession. Vitto Brown then split a pair of free throws with four seconds left for the final score.

Copyright 2017 WFMY