Wolfpack Sting Georgia Tech, End 7-Game Slide

ATLANTA -- Terry Henderson scored 21 points, Dennis Smith Jr. added 18 points and North Carolina State dealt a blow to Georgia Tech's slim NCAA Tournament hopes with a 71-69 victory on Tuesday night.
It was the second game for the Wolfpack (15-14, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) since the school announced Mark Gottfried won't return for a seventh season as coach. N.C. State snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Georgia Tech began the night 6-1 at home in league play, but the Yellow Jackets (16-12, 7-8) had just one player, Josh Okogie with 25 points, shoot with consistency. Tadric Jackson added 17 points and Quinton Stephens had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Ben Lammers, the second-leading scorer this season, finished with a season-low six points and missed his first eight shots from the field before hitting a turnaround jumper in the final minute.
