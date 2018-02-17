Wolfpack Sweep The Deacs With 90-84 Win

Feb 17, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn (2) dunks the ball in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Allerik Freeman scored 24 points to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 90-84 on Saturday.



Omer Yurtseven added 21 points for the Wolfpack (18-9, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 51 percent and made 11 of 24 3-pointers.



N.C. State had lost five straight years in Winston-Salem, including last year's 30-point loss. But the Wolfpack led nearly all day, leading by 14 midway through the second half before holding off Wake Forest's late rally.



The Demon Deacons (10-17, 3-12) twice got within five on Keyshawn Woods' 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, then closed to 86-82 on two free throws from Bryant Crawford when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 15.8 seconds left.



But Crawford missed the third, and Torin Dorn followed with two key free throws with 13.3 seconds left that helped keep the Wolfpack in control.



Crawford scored a career-high 29 points for Wake Forest.



BIG PICTURE



N.C. State: Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack arrived off a tough road win against fellow bubble team Syracuse, good for a fifth Quadrant 1 victory to offset a weak nonconference schedule when it comes to NCAA Tournament positioning. Now the trick is for N.C. State to keep winning and avoid any stumbles, though its trouble in closing this one out - the Wolfpack squandered much of a double-digit margin in the last 3½ minutes - showed that won't be easy.



Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons snapped a three-game skid with Wednesday's win against Georgia Tech. But they couldn't follow up, with the offense relying almost entirely on Crawford and Doral Moore (career-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds) while spending most of the day playing catch-up.



UP NEXT



N.C. State: Boston College visits the Wolfpack on Tuesday.



Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will visit Pittsburgh - now 0-14 in the ACC - on Wednesday.



