Wow! Softball Pitcher's Got a Gun in Dodge Ball!

A video is going viral and it comes with a lesson – don’t play dodge ball with a softball pitcher…or if you do, make sure you’re on her team!

The video above is from a school gym in Illinois, and shows high school softball pitcher Adyson Slayback involved in a game of dodge ball with her teammates after practice.

Twice in the video, Adyson winds up and lets the dodge ball fly, and both times, the ball finds its target.

Adyson’s father posted the video on Facebook and by Wednesday morning, it had already been shared more than 28,000 times!

And as for the teammates who Adyson hit? We’re told they’re just fine, but wiser now in the ways of dodge ball!

