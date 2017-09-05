Wright Or Wrong: The Fantasy Football Segment

"Wright or Wrong" Fantasy Football segment logo.

The NFL season starts Thursday, which means a new fantasy football season is just around the corner.

This year, WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright will bring his love of fantasy football to your television screen in a weekly segment called "Wright or Wrong."

Every Tuesday, Patrick will rant or rave about how his fantasy team performed each week, but the segment will also involve viewer participation. Each week, Patrick will post a recap on social media and pose a question to other fantasy team owners.

Week one's question is about fantasy football team names.

The best responses each week might air in the "Wright or Wrong" segment on WFMY News 2 at 11 on Tuesdays.

Good luck this season!

