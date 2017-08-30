WSSU vs. UNC-Pembroke Game Moved To 3 p.m.

PEMBROKE – Thursday evening's regularly scheduled football opener between 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke and in-state rival Winston-Salem State has been moved up to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to impending thunderstorms that are expected to consume much of North Carolina over the next three days as both the remnants of Hurricane Harvey enter the area.

The UNCP will remain open under normal business hours and all students are expected to attend classes at their scheduled times. Students, faculty and staff are still required to remove personal vehicles from Lot Nos. 14, 24 and 24A before 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Those lots will remain closed throughout the day on Thursday. This policy will be strictly enforced with parking fines and towing at the owner's expense.



Ample parking will be available in Lot Nos. 1 and 2 and will be considered "open parking" for the day.



