Wyndham Championship Releases 1st & 2nd Round Pairings

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The 78th Wyndham Championship is set to begin Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

The first round will start at 7 a.m.

Wyndham Championship officials released pairings for the first two rounds of this year's tournament. You can see the first-round pairings here, and Friday's second-round pairings here.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday in Greensboro. You can watch third and final round play on WFMY News 2 Saturday and Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

