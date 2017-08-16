WFMY
Wyndham Championship Releases 1st & 2nd Round Pairings

WFMY 9:36 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The 78th Wyndham Championship is set to begin Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club. 

The first round will start at 7 a.m.

Wyndham Championship officials released pairings for the first two rounds of this year's tournament. You can see the first-round pairings here, and Friday's second-round pairings here

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday in Greensboro. You can watch third and final round play on WFMY News 2 Saturday and Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

