Wyndham Championship Releases Final Field

(Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – World No. 8 Henrik Stenson, FedExCup No. 9 Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Bill Haas and Brandt Snedeker highlight the 2017 Wyndham Championship field which has now been released, the tournament announced tonight. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship begins Monday at Sedgefield Country Club.

The 2017 field includes:

- Major Winners (10): Jason Dufner, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, Geoff Ogilvy, Webb Simpson and Henrik Stenson.

- FedExCup Champions (4): Billy Horschel (2014), Henrik Stenson (2013), Brandt Snedeker (2012) and Bill Haas (2011)

- Past United States Ryder Cup Team Members (7): Chad Campbell, Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Boo Weekley

- Past United States Presidents Cup Team Members: (8): Jason Dufner, Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Watney

- Past Wyndham Champions (8): Arjun Atwal, K.J. Choi, Davis Love III, Ryan Moore, Carl Pettersson, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Camilo Villegas.

- Golfers Representing 18 Foreign Nations: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, England, India, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Taiwan.



Snedeker has been hampered by a rib injury but is in the field and hopes to play. He won the first tournament called the Wyndham Championship in 2007 and was later named that year’s PGA TOUR rookie of the year; he finished tied for third in last year’s Wyndham Championship. Snedeker went 3-0 to help lead the United States to a 17-11 victory in the 2016 Ryder Cup matches – it was his second Ryder Cup appearance. The 2012 FedExCup champion has eight PGA TOUR wins among 11 overall; he finished 15th in the final FedExCup standings last year. After missing some recent tournaments due to his rib injury, he is currently 55th in the FedExCup point standings and 36th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Snedeker will be making his 11th-consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance; in addition to his 2007 win, he recorded top-eight finishes here in 2009, ’10,’14 and ‘16.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim, Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Jim Furyk have all withdrawn due to injuries. The Wyndham Championship field is below:

Steven Alker Matt Every Kelly Kraft Ryan Ruffels Byeong Hun An Derek Fathauer Anirban Lahiri Rory Sabbatini Mark Anderson Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Martin Laird Sam Saunders Stuart Appleby Martin Flores Rick Lamb Ollie Schniederjans Ryan Armour Brad Fritsch Danny Lee Webb Simpson Arjun Atwal Brian Gay Spencer Levin Cameron Smith Aaron Baddeley Lucas Glover Hao Tong Li Brandt Snedeker Blayne Barber Andres Gonzales Nicholas Lindheim J.J. Spaun Ricky Barnes Retief Goosen Andrew Loupe Scott Stallings Shane Bertsch Cody Gribble Davis Love III Kyle Stanley Zac Blair Emiliano Grillo Dru Love Shawn Stefani Ryan Blaum Bill Haas Shane Lowry Brett Stegmaier Jonas Blixt Chesson Hadley Hunter Mahan Henrik Stenson Jason Bohn Brandon Hagy Peter Malnati Robert Streb Steven Bowditch James Hahn Ben Martin Kevin Streelman Dominic Bozzelli Padraig Harrington Graeme McDowell Chris Stroud Keegan Bradley David Hearn William McGirt Brian Stuard Ryan Brehm J.J. Henry Troy Merritt Daniel Summerhays Scott Brown Morgan Hoffmann Bryce Molder Nick Taylor Brian Campbell Tom Hoge Ryan Moore Vaughn Taylor Chad Campbell Max Homa Trey Mullinax Cameron Tringale Miguel Angel Carballo Billy Horschel Sebastián Muñoz Kevin Tway Roberto Castro Sam Horsfield Grayson Murray Tyrone Van Aswegen Bud Cauley Charles Howell III Kevin Na Harold Varner III Alex Cejka Mark Hubbard Savio Nazareth Camilo Villegas Greg Chalmers John Huh Seung-Yul Noh Johnson Wagner K.J. Choi Billy Hurley III Geoff Ogilvy Nick Watney Chad Collins Ryo Ishikawa Greg Owen Boo Weekley Ben Crane Matt Jones Ryan Palmer Richy Werenski Joel Dahmen Sung Kang C.T. Pan Steve Wheatcroft Brian Davis Smylie Kaufman Cameron Percy Willy Wilcox Luke Donald Troy Kelly Carl Pettersson Tim Wilkinson Brett Drewitt Michael Kim D.A. Points Bobby Wyatt Jason Dufner Whee Kim J.T. Poston Ken Duke Kevin Kisner Seamus Power Ernie Els Patton Kizzire Jonathan Randolph Harris English Søren Kjeldsen Chez Reavie Bob Estes Russell Knox Kyle Reifers Julián Etulain Jason Kokrak Tag Ridings

Copyright 2017 WFMY