WFMY
Close

Wyndham Championship Releases Final Field

Wyndham Championship , WFMY 9:56 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – World No. 8 Henrik Stenson, FedExCup No. 9 Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Bill Haas and Brandt Snedeker highlight the 2017 Wyndham Championship field which has now been released, the tournament announced tonight.  The 78th annual Wyndham Championship begins Monday at Sedgefield Country Club.

The 2017 field includes:
- Major Winners (10): Jason Dufner, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, Geoff Ogilvy, Webb Simpson and Henrik Stenson.  
- FedExCup Champions (4): Billy Horschel (2014), Henrik Stenson (2013), Brandt Snedeker (2012) and Bill Haas (2011)
- Past United States Ryder Cup Team Members (7): Chad Campbell, Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Boo Weekley
- Past United States Presidents Cup Team Members: (8): Jason Dufner, Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Watney
- Past Wyndham Champions (8): Arjun Atwal, K.J. Choi, Davis Love III, Ryan Moore, Carl Pettersson, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Camilo Villegas. 
- Golfers Representing 18 Foreign Nations: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, England, India, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Taiwan.

Snedeker has been hampered by a rib injury but is in the field and hopes to play.  He won the first tournament called the Wyndham Championship in 2007 and was later named that year’s PGA TOUR rookie of the year; he finished tied for third in last year’s Wyndham Championship.  Snedeker went 3-0 to help lead the United States to a 17-11 victory in the 2016 Ryder Cup matches – it was his second Ryder Cup appearance.  The 2012 FedExCup champion has eight PGA TOUR wins among 11 overall; he finished 15th in the final FedExCup standings last year.  After missing some recent tournaments due to his rib injury, he is currently 55th in the FedExCup point standings and 36th in the Official World Golf Rankings.  Snedeker will be making his 11th-consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance; in addition to his 2007 win, he recorded top-eight finishes here in 2009, ’10,’14 and ‘16.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim, Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Jim Furyk have all withdrawn due to injuries.  The Wyndham Championship field is below:

Steven Alker

Matt Every 

Kelly Kraft 

Ryan Ruffels

Byeong Hun An 

Derek Fathauer

Anirban Lahiri

Rory Sabbatini

Mark Anderson 

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

Martin Laird 

Sam Saunders 

Stuart Appleby 

Martin Flores 

Rick Lamb 

Ollie Schniederjans

Ryan Armour 

Brad Fritsch

Danny Lee 

Webb Simpson 

Arjun Atwal

Brian Gay 

Spencer Levin 

Cameron Smith 

Aaron Baddeley

Lucas Glover 

Hao Tong Li 

Brandt Snedeker

Blayne Barber 

Andres Gonzales 

Nicholas Lindheim

J.J. Spaun

Ricky Barnes 

Retief Goosen

Andrew Loupe 

Scott Stallings 

Shane Bertsch

Cody Gribble 

Davis Love III 

Kyle Stanley 

Zac Blair 

Emiliano Grillo

Dru Love 

Shawn Stefani 

Ryan Blaum

Bill Haas 

Shane Lowry 

Brett Stegmaier

Jonas Blixt

Chesson Hadley 

Hunter Mahan

Henrik Stenson

Jason Bohn

Brandon Hagy

Peter Malnati

Robert Streb

Steven Bowditch 

James Hahn 

Ben Martin 

Kevin Streelman

Dominic Bozzelli

Padraig Harrington 

Graeme McDowell 

Chris Stroud 

Keegan Bradley 

David Hearn 

William McGirt

Brian Stuard

Ryan Brehm

J.J. Henry 

Troy Merritt 

Daniel Summerhays

Scott Brown 

Morgan Hoffmann

Bryce Molder 

Nick Taylor 

Brian Campbell 

Tom Hoge

Ryan Moore 

Vaughn Taylor 

Chad Campbell 

Max Homa

Trey Mullinax

Cameron Tringale

Miguel Angel Carballo

Billy Horschel

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Tway

Roberto Castro 

Sam Horsfield

Grayson Murray 

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Bud Cauley

Charles Howell III 

Kevin Na 

Harold Varner III 

Alex Cejka

Mark Hubbard 

Savio Nazareth 

Camilo Villegas

Greg Chalmers 

John Huh 

Seung-Yul Noh

Johnson Wagner 

K.J. Choi

Billy Hurley III 

Geoff Ogilvy 

Nick Watney

Chad Collins 

Ryo Ishikawa

Greg Owen 

Boo Weekley

Ben Crane 

Matt Jones 

Ryan Palmer 

Richy Werenski

Joel Dahmen

Sung Kang 

C.T. Pan 

Steve Wheatcroft

Brian Davis 

Smylie Kaufman 

Cameron Percy 

Willy Wilcox 

Luke Donald 

Troy Kelly 

Carl Pettersson

Tim Wilkinson 

Brett Drewitt

Michael Kim 

D.A. Points 

Bobby Wyatt 

Jason Dufner

Whee Kim 

J.T. Poston 

  

Ken Duke 

Kevin Kisner

Seamus Power 

  

Ernie Els 

Patton Kizzire

Jonathan Randolph 

  

Harris English 

Søren Kjeldsen

Chez Reavie

  

Bob Estes 

Russell Knox 

Kyle Reifers

  

Julián Etulain

Jason Kokrak

Tag Ridings 

  

 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories