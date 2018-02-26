Your Guide to 2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro

Photo: Brian Hall, WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The floor is in place, teams are paired and the fans are ready for college basketball showdown! The Women's ACC Tournament is at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this week.

The 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which played in South Carolina last year, is officially back in ‘Tournament Town'.

The tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday, March 4.

2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

Get Ticket info, prices here

The public is invited to watch teams practice at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, February 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for directions to the Coliseum.

North Carolina teams include Duke at #4, NC State at #5, Wake Forest at #11 and Carolina at #12.

UNC and Wake Forest will kick-off tournament play on Wednesday, with the Tar Heels facing #13 Boston College at 1 p.m. and Wake Forest against Pittsburg #14 in the last play of first-round action.

PARKING Information

Courtesy: ACC.com (Photo: Custom)

The complete 2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game No. 1 –No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Boston College, 1 p.m.

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Pitt, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 1

Game No. 4 – No. 5 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m.

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Virginia vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m.

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 2

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m.

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m.

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m

Sunday, March 4

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, 2 p.m.

WFMY News 2 will follow along with the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament daily.

DINING

Places to eat in Greensboro that are near or away from the Coliseum Area

HOTELS

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY