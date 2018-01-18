Yurtseven Leads NC State Past Wake Forest, 72-63

North Carolina State Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven (14) boxes out Wake Forest Demon Deacons center Olivier Sarr (30) during the second half at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack won 72-63. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Omer Yurtseven scored 22 points and North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 72-63 on Thursday night.



Markell Johnson had 13 points and Torin Dorn added 11, including a key jumper that put the Wolfpack up by four points with 57.5 seconds to play. N.C. State (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot nearly 42 percent and closed with an 11-0 run to improve to 12-1 at home.



Bryant Crawford scored 18 points and Doral Moore finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5). They have lost four straight and six of seven, and led this one 63-61 with 4½ minutes left but didn't score the rest of the way.



Johnson put N.C. State ahead 65-63 with a jumper with just under 2 minutes left, and after Dorn's bucket, Johnson followed with two free throws and Lavar Batts Jr. added another to make it a three-possession game in the final 30 seconds.



BIG PICTURE



Wake Forest: Make it another long trip back from the Triangle for the Demon Deacons, who are a combined 2-30 in their last 32 visits to either N.C. State, Duke or North Carolina since the infamous Chris Paul-Julius Hodge groin-tapping episode in 2005. This one followed the same script as losses to Tennessee and the Tar Heels, defeats marked by late-game fades.



N.C. State: The Wolfpack sure seem to have found their legs since their wobbly start to ACC play. They've won three of five with no shame in their lone loss in that stretch, which came at second-ranked Virginia.



UP NEXT



Wake Forest: Plays host to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday night.



N.C. State: Plays host to No. 25 Miami on Sunday.

