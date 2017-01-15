Jill White-Huffman joined the Good Morning Show to talk about couples repairing damages this new year. She discussed whether or not it's normal for couples to have problems, what causes relationships to become unhealthy, and ways to repair damages in relationships.

Jill is a licensed professional counselor and marriage family therapist.

If you're interested in reaching out to Jill, you can call her at (336) 855-1860 or visit her website www.jillwhite-huffman.com

