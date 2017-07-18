Tuesday, We Meet Again

How's your day going? We've got three headlines from earlier that you may have missed:
Human Remains Found Outside Winston-Salem Apartments
The death is considered suspicious although no cause of death has been determined.
17-Year-Old Charged with Sexual Assault at Burlington Summer Camp
17-year-old Markus Antwain Rogers, Jr. is accused of having sexual contact with another camp participant in the locker room.
Fruit Punch Flavored...Pickles?
Walmart announced that it has released “Tropickles,” a summer release of pickles that come in a jar of fruit punch.
On This Day in History
July 18 - In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the Presidential Succession Act.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs