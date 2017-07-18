Tuesday, We Meet Again

How's your day going? We've got three headlines from earlier that you may have missed:

Human Remains Found Outside Winston-Salem Apartments

The death is considered suspicious although no cause of death has been determined.

17-Year-Old Charged with Sexual Assault at Burlington Summer Camp

17-year-old Markus Antwain Rogers, Jr. is accused of having sexual contact with another camp participant in the locker room.

Fruit Punch Flavored...Pickles?

Walmart announced that it has released “Tropickles,” a summer release of pickles that come in a jar of fruit punch.

On This Day in History

July 18 - In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the Presidential Succession Act.

