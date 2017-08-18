DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
WFMY 2:35 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
ECLIPSE GLASSES HUNT
-
Protesters Take Down Confederate Monument In Durham
-
Dad banned from school
-
Eden Police Involved Shooting
-
Sunglasses VS Eclipse Glasses
-
Eclipse traffic backed up 30 miles
-
Alamance Leaky Roofs
-
Man with pepper spray, gun arrested at Soldier Reunion Parade
More Stories
-
Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White HouseAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Powerball Tops $535 Million Entering WeekendAug 18, 2017, 11:35 a.m.
-
Taheshah Moise to Join WFMY News 2's Evening Anchor…Aug 18, 2017, 1:34 p.m.