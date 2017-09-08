Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WFMY 8:33 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
