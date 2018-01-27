1 Dead in US-421 Crash in Forsyth County

WFMY
WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:58 PM. EST January 27, 2018

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- EMS officials say one person died in a crash on US-421 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Forsyth County Saturday evening. 

Highway Patrol says southbound lanes are closed near mile-marker 242. 

The road is expected to reopen around 9 p.m. 

No other details on the crash have been released. We will continue to update this story. 

