1 Dead in US-421 Crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- EMS officials say one person died in a crash on US-421 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Forsyth County Saturday evening.

Highway Patrol says southbound lanes are closed near mile-marker 242.

The road is expected to reopen around 9 p.m.

No other details on the crash have been released. We will continue to update this story.

