Woman Dies In Lexington Car Crash: Police

Lexington Police Department (Photo: Lexington Police Department)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington Police say a woman died in a car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Grimes Blvd in front of the Sheetz gas station.

Police say 50-year-old Camara Leigh Talbert pulled out from Grimes Blvd onto Main Street and hit a truck pulling a utility trailer in the northbound lane. Police say Talbert died at the scene.

The second driver involved had no injuries, police said.

Lexington Fire Department, Davidson County Emergency Services, Davidson County Rescue Squad and Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

Lexington Police continue to investigate the crash.

