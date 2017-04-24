Drivers Heading To PTI Won't Be Affected By Bryan Boulevard Changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Piedmont Triad Airport Authority says drivers shouldn't be worried about the changing traffic patterns in the airport area.

PTI Authority says if you're driving to PTI Airport after April 28, you will be able to drive to the airport on Bryan Boulevard just as always - despite changing traffic patterns.

Bryan Boulevard will close on April 29 between the airport exit at Old Oak Ridge Road and Regional Road/Burgess Road to through-traffic.

Airport officials want drivers heading to PTI to know that the road closure will not affect them, no matter which direction they are coming from.

The construction work for the I-73 connector will affect through-traffic both ways on Bryan Boulevard. Through-traffic will be detoured around the airport.

As for traffic leaving the airport, east bound vehicles will be unaffected by the road closure. West bound traffic leaving the airport will follow detour signs.

