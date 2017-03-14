Greensboro Police Car Involved In Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro Police Officer was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pisgah Church Road and North Elm Street. The officer's patrol car and another car crashed.
Both cars had to be towed away. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs