Greensboro Police Car involved in crash. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro Police Officer was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pisgah Church Road and North Elm Street. The officer's patrol car and another car crashed.

Both cars had to be towed away. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

