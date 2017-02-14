Greensboro's 1st Deadly Crash Of 2017 On Valentine's Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a woman died following a car crash on Valentine's Day.

Police say it is the first deadly wreck in Greensboro for 2017.

Officers responded to the crash at Interstate 40 E/85 N near Mt. Hope Church Road around 1 p.m.

Police say Ms. Tonya McKellar of Durham was stopped in her Mitsubishi Mirage in the next-to-inside travel lane. A Lexus RX 350 driven by Mr. David Henderson of Spartanburg, SC crashed into the rear of Ms. McKellar's stopped car.

Police say the impact caused Ms. McKellar to crash into a Volvo driven by Ms. Sandra Ashcraft of High Point.

Ms. McKellar was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

