Lanes Reopen After Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-85

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- All lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash on I-85 North in Davidson County.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mm 95. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

