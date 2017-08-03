WFMY
Lanes Reopen After Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-85

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:25 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- All lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash on I-85 North in Davidson County.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mm 95. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

