Man Dies In Rollover Crash In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man died in a rollover crash in Greensboro on Thursday.
Officers responded to the accident on Hornaday Road around 4:20 p.m.
Police say Mr. Anthony Tucker of Winston-Salem was driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz AMG when his car ran off the road and flipped.
EMS pronounced Mr. Tucker dead at the scene.
Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.
