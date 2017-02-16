Man Dies In Rollover Crash In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man died in a rollover crash in Greensboro on Thursday.

Officers responded to the accident on Hornaday Road around 4:20 p.m.

Police say Mr. Anthony Tucker of Winston-Salem was driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz AMG when his car ran off the road and flipped.

EMS pronounced Mr. Tucker dead at the scene.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

