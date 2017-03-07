WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on I-40 Business near Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night.
The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Westbound lanes were shut down for about three hours.
Police say 33-year-old Stephen Brent Justice was walking in the travel lanes of the highway. Police say it's unclear why Mr. Justice was walking on the highway.
According to a release, the driver of a pickup truck was unable to avoid Mr. Justice and hit him. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
This is the 5th traffic death in Winston-Salem for 2017, compared to four deaths at this time last year.
