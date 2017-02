Police tape (Photo: stock photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in High Point on Monday afternoon.

High Point Police say the accident happened shortly before 3 p.m at the Greensboro Road and I-74 bridge.

Police say two cars were involved and one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

