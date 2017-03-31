Several Accidents On I-40 West In Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Several separate accidents are causing congestion on I-40 Westbound in Alamance County.

This all started just after 7 p.m. Friday night. Alamance County 911 says about 20 vehicles are involved in separate crashes between mile markers 146 and 153.

Officials say several EMS units were dispatched to the accidents but there's no word on injuries.

Troopers are on scene investigating these wrecks. Highway Patrol says wreckers are towing away some vehicles.

Drivers should use caution in these areas. There are some lane closures.

