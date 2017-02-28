Top 10 Traffic Problem Spots In Burlington: Police

(Photo: Darren Mower, Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police Department says it will focus on the city's top 10 problem areas for traffic crashes.

Police say they will be working on ways to reduce bad driving behaviors that cause crashes such as distracted driving, aggressive driving, lane violations, speeding, following too closely and stop light violations.

Officers from multiple divisions will be helping in the effort by conducting mobile and stationary patrols. Police say the goal is to decrease the number of crashes through information sharing and compliance.

The top 10 focus areas are:

1. (US 70) N. Church St at Graham Hopedale Road

2. (NC 62) Alamance Rd at Mebane Street

3. University Drive at Boone Station Drive

4. (NC 49) Maple Ave at (NC 54) Chapel Hill Rd

5. Forestdale Drive at Huffman Mill Road

6. Huffman Mill Road at Mebane Street

7. Garden Road at Huffman Mill Road

8. (US 70) Church St at (NC 87) Webb Ave

9. (US 70) S. Church St at University Drive

10. (US 70) S. Church St at Huffman Mill Road

