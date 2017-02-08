Winston-Salem Officer's Car Hit While Helping Stranded Driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say an officer's patrol vehicle was hit while the officer was helping a stranded driver Wednesday night.

The accident was called in shortly before 8 p.m. on U.S. 421 South near Peace Haven Road exit.

Police say another car hit the patrol vehicle and two other cars.

The officer was not hurt. However, other injuries were reported, according to police.

Right now, Winston-Salem Police say traffic is blocked on the southbound highway. Police are on scene rerouting traffic from Peace Haven Road to Country Club to Jonestown Road.

