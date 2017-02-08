Winston-Salem Police Vehicle Involved In Deadly Wreck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an officer's patrol car that happened Wednesday night.

Authorities say an officer was helping 60-year-old Marcus Hayes on U.S. 421 at the Peace Haven Ramp in Winston-Salem. Police say Hayes' truck was disabled and his truck and the officer's patrol car were on the side of the road as the officer responded to help.

Police say 27-year-old Song Li ran off the road and hit the officer's car and Hayes. Hayes died at the scene.

Police say the officer, Li, and his passenger were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

