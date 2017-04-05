Woman Dies In Rollover Accident On US 311: Police

Highway 311 wreck. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say an elderly woman died in a rollover accident on southbound US 311 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. past the Ridgewood Road exit. Winston-Salem Police say a pickup truck ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, hit a guardrail, and overturned on the right side of the road.

Police say the front passenger, 92-year-old Helen Morrison, died at the scene. The driver, Ms. Betty Morrison, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is the 8th traffic death for 2017, compared to 4 deaths at this time in 2016 in Winston-Salem.

