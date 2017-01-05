5 Snow Hacks For Your Car

We know you hate clearing off your car and shoveling snow... so we have some tips to make it easier.

You don't need anything fancy to keep your car from icing over.

Windshield wipers are far less likely to ice over if you put a sock on the wiper. Shaving cream can be used to defrost windows as well. Spray some on a towel and rub it on the inside of the windshield. After a minute or so, wipe it off. For even less effort, pour two parts vinegar and one part water onto your windshield. (It's amazing, we've tried it) Apply hand sanitizer on your key to allow it to move in smoothly. Shoveling hack: Spray nonstick cooking spray on your shovel. It'll move quickly through the icy snow.



WATCH: 10 Winter Weather Hacks For You, Your Car

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram