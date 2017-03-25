An Early Start to Hurricane Season?

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A subtropical storm may develop over the next couple of days in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but the season my get a jump start soon.

There is a disturbance north of Hispaniola and forecast models are indicating this may become better organized. A subtropical storm may develop, but it is not expected to be a threat to any landmass.

If this system does become organized enough to earn subtropical or tropical storm status, it would take the name Arlene.

Tropical storms are very rare for the month of March. According to NOAA, there has been only one recorded Atlantic tropical system in the month of March. That storm was a category 2 hurricane from March 6 – March 9, 1908.

The 2017 Atlantic tropical storm names:

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irene, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney

