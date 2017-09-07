At Least 10 Dead, 23 Injured from Irma in Caribbean

A lone police car on patrol during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images) (Photo: Jose Jimenez, 2017 Getty Images)

Authorities say at least one person has died in the northeast Caribbean island of Anguilla, raising the death toll of Hurricane Irma to at least 10 as the Category 5 storm roars through the region.

The Caribbean Disaster Management Agency reported the death early Thursday and said 90 percent of roads in Anguilla are impassible.

France's Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, told Franc Info that at least eight people have died and another 23 were injured in the French Caribbean island territories of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. That number is expected to rise.

In Barbuda, a 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm. Authorities are struggling to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm's record 185 mph (298 kph) winds.

