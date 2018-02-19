BE CAREFUL: Dense Fog This Morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. ---- A warm & moist air mass moving into the area has led to the development of widespread fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today. Visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile at times.
Keep in mind a few fog driving tips as you prepare to head out of the door this morning:
- Use low beams
- Maintain extra space between your car and the one in front of you
- Drive at a safe speed
- Pay attention to the road at all times
As we head deeper into the morning, the fog will begin to dissipate, but mostly cloudy skies will continue, along with he chance of a few spotty showers.
