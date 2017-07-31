Coast Guard Rescues Two Men After Boat Sinks During Tropical Storm Emily

Men rescued after boat sinks. Pic. Coast Guard (Photo: Custom)

TAMPA BAY, FL -- The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen Monday during Tropical Storm Emily. The two men were found clinging to a rear range light in the Tampa Bay.

Around 9 a.m. the St. Pete Coast Guard received a 911 call from Pinellas County Dispatch reporting two men were in the water clinging to a Tampa Bay Cut Delta Channel outbound rear range light.

Brothers Tung Le, 47, and Thanh Le, 41 stated they were fishing on their 17-foot boat in the bay when their engine died and the boat began taking on water. While the brothers worked on the inoperable pump, the boat drifted and struck the range light. The brothers tied their boat off to the range light and were forced to hold on to it and call for help as the boat sank.

"[The storm] was dying down when we were out there and finally everything started going wrong," said Thanh Le. "The waves started hitting while we were trying to fix the bilge in the back and when we turned around we were drifting out."

The boat crew arrived on scene around 10:00 a.m. and rescued the two brothers. The fishermen were transported to the station with no reported injuries.

"Especially now that we are in the Hurricane season, it's imperative that Mariners double check their local weather forecast before heading out on their next boating adventure," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Diaz, a crew member aboard the rescue boat from Station St. Petersburg. "It's also important to know your vessel's limitations and parameters prior to getting on the water. Before you and your friends or family get underway, create a float plan on the Coast Guard Mobile App and share it with friends and family on land letting them know your boating plans."

